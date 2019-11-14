Log in
MERGER ALERT – SBHO, CISN, and GRSH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

11/14/2019 | 11:55am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Steuben Trust Corporation (OTC Pink: SBHO)
Merger Announcement: October 21, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of Steuben Trust will receive, for each share of common stock they own, a combination of $12.60 cash and 0.8054 shares of Community Bank System common stock.

To learn more about the SBHO investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/steuben-trust-corporation

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN)
Merger Announcement: October 22, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, an affiliate of Platinum Equity will acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Cision Ltd. for $10.00 per share in cash.

To learn more about the CISN investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/cision-ltd

Gores Holdings III, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRSH)
Merger Announcement: November 1, 2019
Transaction Details: Upon closing of the merger, this transaction will introduce PAE as a publicly listed company, and the consideration payable to the stockholders of PAE will consist of a combination of cash and shares of Gores Holdings III common stock.

To learn more about the GRSH investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/gores-holdings-iii-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

