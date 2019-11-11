Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

MERGER ALERT – SBHO and TMHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

11/11/2019 | 01:16pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Steuben Trust Corporation (OTC Pink: SBHO)
Merger Announcement: October 21, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of Steuben Trust will receive, for each share of common stock they own, a combination of $12.60 cash and 0.8054 shares of Community Bank System common stock.

To learn more about the SBHO investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/steuben-trust-corporation

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC)

Merger Announcement: November 6, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Taylor Morrison will acquire all of the outstanding shares of William Lyon Homes common stock for per share consideration of (1) $2.50 in cash and (2) 0.800 shares of Taylor Morrison common stock.

To learn more about the TMHC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/taylor-morrison-home-corporation

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
