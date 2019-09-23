MERGER ALERT –SEMG and HLND: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

SemGroup Corporation (NYSE: SEMG)

Merger Announcement: September 16, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, SemGroup shareholders will receive $6.80 per share in cash and 0.7275 of an Energy Transfer common unit for each SemGroup share.

To learn more about the SEMG investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/semgroup-corporation

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS: HLND)

Merger Announcement: September 11, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, each share of Highlands common and preferred stock outstanding immediately prior to the merger will be converted into the right to receive 0.2703 shares of First Community common stock.

To learn more about the HLND investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/highlands-bankshares-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT: