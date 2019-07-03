MERGER ALERT –SHRC and PCMI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Shore Community Bank (OTC PINK: SHRC)

Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Shore Community shareholders will receive 0.8786 of a share of 1ST Constitution common stock, $16.50 in cash, or a combination of 1ST Constitution common stock and cash, subject to adjustment as set forth in the merger agreement, for each share of Shore common stock that they own.

To learn more about the SHRC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/shore-community-bank

PCM, Inc. (NASQAQGM: PCMI)

Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, PCMI stockholders will receive $35.00 per share.

To learn more about the PCMI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/pcm-inc-2

