MERGER ALERT –TECD and CBPX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

11/25/2019 | 11:08am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD)
Merger Announcement: November 13, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, the affiliate of the Apollo Funds will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tech Data common stock for $130 per share.

To learn more about the TECD investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/tech-data-corporation-2

Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: CBPX)
Merger Announcement: November 12, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Continental Building shareholders will receive $37.00 per share of Continental Building that they own.

To learn more about the CBPX investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/continental-building-products-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


