MERGER ALERT –TIER and HF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

04/02/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

TIER REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER)
Merger Announcement: March 25, 2019
Transaction Details: TIER will be purchased by Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE: CUZ). Under the terms of the transaction, TIER shareholders will receive 2.98 shares of Cousins stock for each share of TIER stock they own.

To learn more about the TIER investigation and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/tier-reit-inc.

HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF)
Merger Announcement: March 19, 2019
Transaction Details: HFF will be purchased by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (“JLL”) (NYSE: JLL). Under the terms of the transaction, HFF shareholders will receive $24.63 in cash and 0.1505 JLL shares for each HFF share they own. Based on the closing price of JLL stock on March 18, 2019, this represents a value of $49.16 per HFF share.

To learn more about the HFF investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/hff-inc.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
