MERGER ALERT – UCFC and ALDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

09/23/2019 | 01:53pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC)
Merger Announcement: September 9, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of United Community will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of United Community common stock.

To learn more about the UCFC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/united-community-financial-corp

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR)
Merger Announcement: September 16, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Lundbeck will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of Alder, whereby Alder stockholders will be offered an upfront payment of $18.00 per share in cash and one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right that entitles them to an additional $2.00 per share upon approval of eptinezumab by the European Medicines Agency.

To learn more about the ALDR investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/alder-biopharmaceuticals-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
