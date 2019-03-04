MERGER ALERT – ULTI and CMTA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQGS: CMTA) Merger Announcement: February 25, 2019 Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Ipsen will purchase Clementia for US$25 per share. Clementia’s largest shareholder, OrbiMed Private Investments IV, LP, has already agreed to tender its shares.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.