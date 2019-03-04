MERGER ALERT – ULTI and CMTA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Ultimate Software (NASDAQGS: ULTI)

Merger Announcement: February 4, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Hellman & Friedman will purchase Ultimate for $331.50 per share.

To learn more about the ULTI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/ultimate-software .

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQGS: CMTA)

Merger Announcement: February 25, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Ipsen will purchase Clementia for US$25 per share. Clementia’s largest shareholder, OrbiMed Private Investments IV, LP, has already agreed to tender its shares.

To learn more about the CMTA investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/clementia-pharmaceuticals-inc .

