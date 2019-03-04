Log in
MERGER ALERT – ULTI and CMTA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

03/04/2019 | 12:41pm EST

NEW YORK, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Ultimate Software (NASDAQGS: ULTI)
Merger Announcement: February 4, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Hellman & Friedman will purchase Ultimate for $331.50 per share.

To learn more about the ULTI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/ultimate-software.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQGS: CMTA)
Merger Announcement: February 25, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Ipsen will purchase Clementia for US$25 per share. Clementia’s largest shareholder, OrbiMed Private Investments IV, LP, has already agreed to tender its shares.

To learn more about the CMTA investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/clementia-pharmaceuticals-inc.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
