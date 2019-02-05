Log in
MERGER ALERT – VSM, NUBK and ENFC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

02/05/2019 | 02:48pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM)
Merger Announcement: January 28, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Versum shareholders will receive 1.120 shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ENTG) for each share of Versum stock they own.

To learn more about the VSM investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/versum-materials-inc.

Kinderhook Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS: NUBK)
Merger Announcement: January 22, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Kinderhook shareholders will receive $62 per share in a merger with Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU).

To learn more about the NUBK investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/kinderhook-bank-corp.

Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQGM: ENFC)
Merger Announcement: January 15, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Entegra shareholders will receive 1.215 shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBK) stock for each share of Entegra stock they own; this represents a value of approximately $22.36 per share.

To learn more about the ENFC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/entegra-financial-corp.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
