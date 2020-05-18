Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MESA INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds Mesa Air Group, Inc. Investors of Important June 1 Deadline in First Federal Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm; Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – MESA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 11:41am EDT

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Mesa’s August 2018 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”) of the important June 1, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Mesa investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Mesa class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1825.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mesa’s operational performance was poor and below industry standards; (2) Mesa had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (3) Mesa had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts; (4) Mesa did not have a strong track record of reliable performance; (5) then-existing “risks” had already materialized; (6) Mesa knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the IPO; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 1, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1825.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:05pK+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:05pROSTELECOM PJSC : Rostelecom named the leading broadband provider by number of corporate users and revenue according to the 2019 TMT Consulting rating
EQ
12:05pAINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Communication from the Annual General Meeting 2020 in Aino Health AB (publ)
GL
12:05pCANCOM SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:04pWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12:04pInfiniti's Recent Success Story Illustrates How Customer Needs Analysis Helped a CPG Company to Reduce Customer Churn Rate by 11%
BU
12:04pFBI Discovers al Qaeda Link in Pensacola Attack -- 3rd Update
DJ
12:03pCustomer Intelligence Solution to Analyze Changing Customer Needs and Requirements for a Fashion Retailer | Infiniti's Recent Success Story Provides Unprecedented Insights
BU
12:02pWalmart trailed supermarkets amid peak panic-buying - data
RE
12:02pAnalysis on Impact of COVID19-Global Catering Services Market 2020-2024| Increasing Popularity of Online Catering to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : Thyssenkrupp in talks with rivals over steel business - source
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
3GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
4MODERNA, INC. : Global shares, oil rally as lockdowns ease, vaccine hopes
5CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. : Cicor updates its outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group