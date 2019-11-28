MESB Bhd : Quarterly rpt – 30 Sep 2019

Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30 Sep 2019
|
Financial Year End
|
30 Jun 2020
|
Quarter
|
1 Qtr
|
Quarterly report for the financial period ended
|
30 Sep 2019
|
The figures
|
have not been audited
|
Remarks :
|
The Company has changed its financial year ended from 31 March to 30 June and the announcement on the change of financial year end has been made to Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 23 August 2018.
Consequently, there was no comparative figure available for the period ended 30 September 2019. A copy of the interim financial report for the quarter ended 30 September 2018 is attached for reference purpose only.
Attachment: MESB - 2020 - 1st Quarterly Report - 30.09.2019
MESB - 2018 - 2nd Quarterly Report - 30.09.2018
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
30-Sep-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
|
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
|
|
|
CURRENT YEAR QUARTER
|
PRECEDING YEAR CORRESPONDING QUARTER
|
CURRENT YEAR TO DATE
|
PRECEDING YEAR CORRESPONDING PERIOD
|
|
|
30-Sep-19
|
30-Sep-18
|
30-Sep-19
|
30-Sep-18
|
|
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
1
|
Revenue
|
32,226
|
0
|
32,226
|
0
|
2
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
-4,114
|
0
|
-4,114
|
0
|
3
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
-4,115
|
0
|
-4,115
|
0
|
4
|
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
|
-4,115
|
0
|
-4,115
|
0
|
5
|
Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
|
-5.02
|
0
|
-5.02
|
0
|
6
|
Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
|
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
|
7
|
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
|
|
1.07
|
|
1.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
