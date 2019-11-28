Log in
MESB Bhd : Quarterly rpt – 30 Sep 2019

0
11/28/2019 | 03:08am EST

Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30 Sep 2019

Financial Year End 30 Jun 2020
Quarter 1 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial period ended 30 Sep 2019
The figures have not been audited
Remarks :
The Company has changed its financial year ended from 31 March to 30 June and the announcement on the change of financial year end has been made to Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 23 August 2018.

Consequently, there was no comparative figure available for the period ended 30 September 2019. A copy of the interim financial report for the quarter ended 30 September 2018 is attached for reference purpose only.

Attachment: MESB - 2020 - 1st Quarterly Report - 30.09.2019

MESB - 2018 - 2nd Quarterly Report - 30.09.2018

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

30-Sep-19

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT YEAR QUARTER

PRECEDING YEAR CORRESPONDING QUARTER

CURRENT YEAR TO DATE

PRECEDING YEAR CORRESPONDING PERIOD

30-Sep-19

30-Sep-18

30-Sep-19

30-Sep-18

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1 Revenue

32,226

0

32,226

0

2 Profit/(loss) before tax

-4,114

0

-4,114

0

3

Profit/(loss) for the period

-4,115

0

-4,115

0

4

Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

-4,115

0

-4,115

0

5

Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)

-5.02

0

-5.02

0

6

Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)

0

0

0

0

AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END

7

Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)

1.07 1.12

This entry was posted on Thursday, November 28th, 2019 at 3:44 pm and is filed under Announcement. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Disclaimer

MESB Bhd published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 08:07:03 UTC
