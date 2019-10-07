Log in
METAL Jeans Receives Manufacturer of the Year Award From the American Maufacturers Association

10/07/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

METAL Jeans Inc. is proud to announce that the company has received the manufacturer of the year award from the American Manufacturers Association. The award is given to American companies that exclusively manufacture and source all their products and components from American companies and American products. "We are elated to receive the award," stated Ronald A. Smith. "The company has been making top flight gear for almost 30 years and appreciate the recognition. We've been through some tough economic cycles but never entertained moving our manufacturing to another country. American made still means something."

METAL Jeans Inc. is the leading American made apparel company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Please visit www.metaljeans.com for more information.


