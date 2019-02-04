Log in
MFG Chemical Names Darin Gyomory Chief Financial Officer

02/04/2019 | 08:31am EST

MFG Chemical, a global leader in specialty and custom chemical manufacturing, has named Darin Gyomory to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005027/en/

Darin Gyomory, CFO of MFG Chemical (Photo: Business Wire)

Darin Gyomory, CFO of MFG Chemical (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Gyomory comes to MFG Chemical with 25 years of experience having served previously as CFO of WL Plastics (INEOS), Scepter Inc., and Area Controller at Dean Foods.

Darin graduated Magna Cum Laude from Northwood University with a BA in Business Administration, and earned his MBA at Walsh College.

Keith Arnold, CEO of MFG Chemical and Member of the SOCMA Board of Governors, declared, “Darin is a highly-experienced and strategic CFO, who will play a key role in guiding this great company through its acquisitions, partnerships and the organic growth we are experiencing every day.”

Upon joining MFG, Darin commented, “I’m proud to become a member of MFG’s senior management team. This is an exceptional company, well-known for its business integrity, product quality, and plant safety. I look forward to helping make even greater things happen in MFG’s future.”

About MFG Chemical

MFG Chemical LLC is a leading specialty and custom chemical manufacturer for a variety of global markets, including agriculture, asphalt, graphic arts, lubricants, mining, oilfield, paints & coatings, personal care, pulp & paper, and water treatment. The company is headquartered in Dalton, GA, and operates four manufacturing facilities with world-class product development capabilities in Northwest Georgia and Pasadena, Texas.

Key chemistries include Dioctyl Sodium Sulfosuccinates (DOSS), Water Soluble Polymers, Rheology Modifiers, Amides, Esters, Imidazolines, Surfactants and Specialty Anhydrides. In addition, the company recently received three SOCMA Awards for plant safety and process efficiency, and has achieved ISO 9001:2015 Recertification. For more information, visit www.mfgchemical.com.


© Business Wire 2019
