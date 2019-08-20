Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MGE Energy : 44 Years of Dividend Increases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 11:37am EDT

The MGE Energy Board of Directors has increased the regular quarterly dividend rate by more than 4% to $0.3525 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock. This increase raises the annualized dividend rate by 6 cents from $1.35 per share to $1.41 per share.

'MGE Energy has paid dividends for more than one hundred years. We're committed to providing solid returns and building shareholder value,' Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler said. 'Our board's action today to increase the regular quarterly dividend rate reflects confidence in our long-term business strategy for building your community energy company for the future.'

MGE Energy is one of only four combination utility holding companies nationwide to increase its dividend for 44 or more years. The financial publisher Mergent consistently ranks MGE Energy as a 'Dividend Achiever.'

The dividend is payable Sept. 15, 2019 to shareholders of record Sept. 1, 2019.

Disclaimer

MGE Energy Inc. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 15:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:54aJPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:54aShrinking U.S. Crude Discount Threatens Exports
DJ
11:53aANGIOSOMA : Confirms Status of Voting Control
AQ
11:52aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Cobham plc amendment
PU
11:52aBINHAI INVESTMENT : Announces 2019 Interim Results, Total Revenue Maintained a Steady Growth Supported by Energy Development Policy, Proactively Expand Scale of Operation
PU
11:52aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
11:51aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:51aHow Fraud Analytics Engagement Helped an Insurance Company to Uncover Potential Savings Opportunities | Request a Free Proposal for In-Depth Insights
BU
11:50aMuslim Group Launched ‘Abraham-Friend of God' billboard campaign to coincide with the Muslim Pilgrimage to Mecca
GL
11:50aK12 : Insight Schools of California Begin New Year of New Opportunities
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
3NATIONAL GRID PLC : Ofgem Launches Investigation Into Aug. 9 Power Cuts
4EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC : EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY : Half Year Results
5Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group