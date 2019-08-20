MGE Energy : 44 Years of Dividend Increases

The MGE Energy Board of Directors has increased the regular quarterly dividend rate by more than 4% to $0.3525 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock. This increase raises the annualized dividend rate by 6 cents from $1.35 per share to $1.41 per share.

'MGE Energy has paid dividends for more than one hundred years. We're committed to providing solid returns and building shareholder value,' Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler said. 'Our board's action today to increase the regular quarterly dividend rate reflects confidence in our long-term business strategy for building your community energy company for the future.'

MGE Energy is one of only four combination utility holding companies nationwide to increase its dividend for 44 or more years. The financial publisher Mergent consistently ranks MGE Energy as a 'Dividend Achiever.'

The dividend is payable Sept. 15, 2019 to shareholders of record Sept. 1, 2019.