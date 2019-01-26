Log in
MGE Energy : Growing Our Investment in Clean Energy

0
01/26/2019 | 04:59am EST

Growing the company's use of renewable energy is one of its strategies for achieving deep decarbonization. Our regulated utility, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), set the goal of reducing carbon emissions at least 40% by 2030 and at least 80% by 2050. If MGE can go further faster by working with its customers, it will.

In February, MGE's newest, most powerful wind farm will come online to deliver enough cost-effective, clean energy to power about 47,000 households. The $108 million project in northeast Iowa is another step in MGE's ongoing transition toward cleaner energy sources.

MGE also is looking forward to construction this year of two large-scale solar projects, if approved. MGE is seeking to add 100 megawatts (MW) of new solar capacity from the Badger Hollow Solar Farm and Two Creeks Solar, both in Wisconsin. MGE's investment between the two projects is expected to be about $130 million.

MGE also plans to expand its successful community solar program, Shared Solar, with a second solar installation in the service territory. An expansion will allow more customers, including small- and medium-size business customers, to subscribe to the voluntary program. Shared Solar gives customers the opportunity to power their home or business with locally generated solar at minimal upfront cost.

In addition to advancing clean energy, MGE is working with customers and stakeholders to electrify transportation and to promote energy efficiency, both of which are key strategies for deep decarbonization. Visit mgeenergy.com/environment to learn more about MGE's commitment to sustainability and to read our 2018 Environmental and Sustainability Report [2.9 MB PDF].

Disclaimer

MGE Energy Inc. published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2019 09:58:00 UTC
