MGE Energy : Inside Saratoga's Wind Turbines

0
12/28/2018 | 02:40am CET

Our regulated utility, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), is actively transitioning to greater use of renewable resources. Renewable energy is one of the company's strategies for achieving deep decarbonization. MGE has set the goal of at least a 40% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and at least 80% by 2050 from 2005 levels.

The company's new, 66-megawatt Saratoga, Iowa, wind farm is expected online in January 2019. Its 33 Vestas turbines will power about 47,000 households.

Get an inside look at one of Saratoga's turbines in MGE's latest Green View video. Green View is MGE's renewable energy channel. In this installment, MGE's construction manager at Saratoga takes you up more than 300 feet and into a turbine's machinery room for a up close look at how wind energy generation works.

Visit mge.com to subscribe to Green View for more MGE videos about renewable energy.

Disclaimer

MGE Energy Inc. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 01:39:03 UTC
