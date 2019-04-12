MGE Energy : Large-Scale Solar Projects Approved

Our regulated utility, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), has received approval from state regulators to move ahead with plans for two major solar projects, which MGE will own with another Wisconsin utility. The two projects combined will bring 300 megawatts (MW) of locally generated, emissions-free solar energy to the state. MGE will own 100 MW of the combined output at the two locations.

Future site in Iowa County, Wis., for large-scale solar array known as Badger Hollow Solar Farm

'These two clean energy projects will build on the progress we've already made increasing our renewable generation and reducing carbon emissions,' said Jeff Keebler, Chairman, President and CEO. 'Growing our use of renewable resources, and thereby reducing carbon intensity in electric generation, is a key strategy for moving toward a more sustainable energy future and achieving deep decarbonization.'

Project details

The Badger Hollow Solar Farm will be located in Iowa county in southwestern Wisconsin near the villages of Montfort and Cobb. MGE will own 50 MW.

The Two Creeks Solar project will be built in Manitowoc and Kewaunee counties in northeastern Wisconsin in the Town of Two Creeks and the City of Two Rivers, near the Point Beach Nuclear Power Plant. MGE will own 50 MW of Two Creeks Solar.

The total cost of both projects is expected to be approximately $390 million. MGE's investment will be about $130 million.

Construction is expected to begin later this year. Both projects are expected online by the end of 2020.