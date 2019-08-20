MGE Energy : Partners with Lyft Ridesharing to Advance Electric Vehicles

Our utility subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), and Lyft, the ridesharing company, are partnering to increase the use of electric vehicle (EV) ridesharing in the Madison area and to grow awareness of the benefits of EVs. The two companies will offer a $500 bonus to Madison-area EV drivers who sign up to drive with Lyft.

'This program is a unique opportunity for Madison-area residents to ride in an EV and experience what they have to offer,' said Debbie Branson, MGE manager of electrification.

'We can lower carbon emissions and make Madison a greener city by providing Madisonians with a viable transportation alternative to individual car ownership,' said JP Biondi, Wisconsin General Manager, Lyft. 'We hope this partnership will encourage more Madison EV owners to drive with us and expand the environmental benefits of EVs across the city.'

MGE working to electrify transportation

Transportation accounts for 29 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. The electrification of transportation is considered a key strategy for reducing carbon emissions. MGE has a goal of net-zero carbon electricity for its customers by 2050.

MGE is working with customers, stakeholders, municipalities, community partners and others to grow the use of EVs and to facilitate charging options, such as public, workplace and fleet, and home charging.

MGE customers, including Lyft drivers, who want to charge at home may enroll in MGE's Charge@Home program for fast and convenient home charging. For EV drivers interested in fueling their vehicle with renewable energy, MGE offers Green Power Tomorrow and Shared Solar as clean energy options.