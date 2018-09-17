Log in
MGE Energy : Shareholder Services welcomes your feedback

09/17/2018 | 09:33pm CEST

MGE Energy Shareholder Services wants to hear from you.

If you have recently contacted Computershare, MGE Energy's stock transfer agent and Dividend Reinvestment and Direct Stock Purchase Plan administrator, you may be receiving a survey in the postal mail about your experience. Please fill out and return the brief survey in the prepaid envelope.

MGE Energy wants to deliver the best possible service to our shareholders, so we are conducting an ongoing survey. Shareholders could receive a survey in the postal mail at any time after contacting Computershare. If you receive a survey, please share your opinion with us. We value your feedback and appreciate your participation.

Disclaimer

MGE Energy Inc. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 19:32:04 UTC
