MGE Energy : Shareholder Tax Information

01/18/2019 | 05:54pm EST

Tax forms

Investors directly registered with MGE Energy: If you received MGE Energy dividends during 2018, the 1099-DIV tax information is mailed with your December dividend payment notification. It also is available to print at computershare.com.

For tax information regarding your sale of MGE Energy shares, the required tax information will be mailed by Feb. 15, 2019.

Investors owning shares through a brokerage firm: Your broker will provide necessary tax forms. Please contact your broker if you have any questions.

Cost basis

At tax time, you will need to determine your cost basis to report capital gains taxes to the IRS. To help you calculate this information, we have partnered with NetWorth Services, Inc., to provide a web-based, cost-basis calculation service called NetBasis. There is a charge for this service. Fee information can be found on the NetBasis website.

To use NetBasis, you will need to supply the following information:

  • Your original purchase/acquisition dates.
  • Number of shares acquired.
  • Number of shares sold.
  • Sale dates.

NetBasis then will be able to supply you with your cost basis, gain/loss and sale proceeds, and current status of your investment.

*Records for unregistered shares (those held in a brokerage account) are maintained by your brokerage firm.

Go paperless

As a shareholder, you can connect online and receive your investor documents directly to your email account privately and securely.

When you sign up for electronic notifications, you will receive an email alerting you that documents, such as account activity and proxy statements, are available online. In addition, consider the convenience of immediate access to up-to-date information and tools to make changes online.

Visit computershare.com/mgee to learn more.

Disclaimer

MGE Energy Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 22:53:07 UTC
