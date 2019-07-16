Log in
MGE Energy : Thanks Saratoga's Landowners

07/16/2019

In June, landowners in Howard County, Iowa, where the Saratoga Wind Farm is located, joined Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) to celebrate the project's completion. The 66-megawatt wind farm came online in early 2019.

Throughout last year, crews worked to install roads, pour foundations and raise the towers to support Saratoga's 33 turbines across 8,300 acres of farmland. The more than $100 million project is one more step toward deep decarbonization for MGE.

MGE's Vice President of Energy Technology, Don Peterson, joined landowners for the on-site event, thanking them for their partnership in helping to advance the company's clean energy future.

'We will be net-zero carbon electricity for our customers by 2050. This is a really bold and ambitious goal, but we know it's one we've got to do. We've got to make the transition and you're a partner with us in achieving that goal,' Peterson said.

Watch the brief video to hear from some of the landowners who helped to make the wind farm possible.

Disclaimer

MGE Energy Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 18:39:05 UTC
