MGEX Has a Top-25 Volume Day

06/29/2020 | 11:49am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Phone: 800.827.4746

Fax: 612.339.1155

Email: marketing@mgex.com

June 29, 2020

Contact: Jesse Marie Green (612) 321-7122

MGEX Has a Top-25 Volume Day

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports that June 26th, 2020 was entered into the record book as the 21st best for total daily exchange volume with a total of 23,405 contracts. With two trading days remaining in June, total monthly volume stands at 256,271 contracts traded.

In correspondence, June 26th was also the 16th best day for daily electronic volume with a total of 22,752 contracts. At the close of market, open interest stands at 67,580 contracts.

To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.

About MGEX

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), was established in 1881 and is the only market for Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW), SPIKES Futures, National Corn Index (NCI), National Soybean Index (NSI), Hard Red Winter Wheat Index (HRWI), Hard Red Spring Wheat Index (HRSI), and Soft Red Winter Wheat Index (SRWI) futures and options, as well as for HRSW calendar spread options (CSOs). In addition, MGEX provides DCM, DCO and cash market services to business partners in an array of asset classes. To learn more about MGEX visitwww.mgex.com.

130 Grain Exchange Bldg. 400 S. 4th St., Minneapolis, MN 55415-1413, www.mgex.com

An equal opportunity employer

Disclaimer

MGEX - The Minneapolis Grain Exchange Inc. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 15:48:00 UTC
