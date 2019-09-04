Log in
MGEX Minneapolis Grain Exchange : Reports 5th-Best Fiscal Year Volume

09/04/2019 | 09:47am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Phone: 800.827.4746

Fax: 612.339.1155 Email: marketing@mgex.com

September 4, 2019

Contact: Jesse Marie Green (612) 321-7122

MGEX Reports 5th-Best Fiscal Year Volume

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports the conclusion of the 2018-2019 fiscal year with a total volume of 2,242,694 contracts, making it the 5th-best fiscal year of all time.

This is the sixth consecutive year the Exchange's total fiscal year volume surpassed 2 million contracts. The concluding open interest for the 2018-2019 fiscal year was recorded at 68,935 contracts, which is 8% higher than the previous fiscal year.

In terms of electronic volume, the 2018-2019 fiscal year concluded with 1,963,018 contracts, making it the 4th-best fiscal year.

MGEX reports these other achievements from the 2018-2019 fiscal year:

  • One day entered the Daily Exchange Top-25 Volume records
  • Five months welcomed into the Monthly Exchange Top-25 Volume records
  • One day entered the Daily Electronic Top-25 Volume records
  • Five months welcomed into the Monthly Electronic Top-25 Volume records

To view more information on MGEX volume and open interest records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.

About MGEX

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), was established in 1881 and is the only market for Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW), National Corn Index (NCI), National Soybean Index (NSI), Hard Red Winter Wheat Index (HRWI), Hard Red Spring Wheat Index (HRSI), and Soft Red Winter Wheat Index (SRWI) futures and options, as well as for HRSW calendar spread options (CSOs). In addition, MGEX provides DCM, DCO and cash market services to business partners in an array of asset classes. To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

130 Grain Exchange Bldg. 400 S. 4th St., Minneapolis, MN 55415-1413,www.mgex.com

An equal opportunity employer

Disclaimer

MGEX - The Minneapolis Grain Exchange Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 13:46:02 UTC
