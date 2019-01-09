Log in
MGI PPDF LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

01/09/2019 | 05:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019
Class Period: February 11, 2014 and November 8, 2018

Get additional information about MGI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/moneygram-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019
Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with PPDAI's November 2017 Initial Public Offering

Get additional information about PPDF: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ppdai-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019
Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s June 2017 IPO

Get additional information about LOMA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/loma-negra-compania-industrial-argentina-sociedad-anonima-ads-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
