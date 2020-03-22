MGM Resorts names Bill Hornbuckle as acting CEO

Chief Executive and Chairman Jim Murren is stepping down prior to the expiration of his contract in light of the crisis. Paul Salem, who currently is a board member, will be made its chair, the company said on Sunday.

Murren vacated the position as of Sunday, the statement added.

The company said last month he would step down when the casino operator withdrew its financial forecast for 2020 while assessing how the coronavirus would impact operations.

The outbreak, which originated in mainland China and has spread across the world, has taken a toll on casino operators as travel restrictions designed to contain the pandemic have devastated tourism.

