MGMA Announces Speakers for MGMA19 | The Financial Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) will host MGMA19 | The Financial Conference (#MGMA19FC), March 3-5, 2019, in Las Vegas. This annual financial management conference is designed to provide healthcare professionals with the education and tools needed to run profitable and efficient medical practices. World-class speakers and conference sessions will offer insight into managing risk, operationalizing value-based contracts, and reducing care costs while maintaining high-quality outcomes.

Conference attendees have the opportunity to interact and share ideas and challenges with other medical practice executives, chief financial officers, and financial management and payer contracting professionals. The conference sessions focus on several content areas, including business intelligence, compensation and productivity, financial management, government affairs, and contract analysis and negotiation. Speaker and session highlights include:

How Data-Driven Quality Programs Can Maximize Value for Physicians' Groups: presented by Sam VanNorman , MBA, MS, general manager, vice president, managed analytics, Optum Enterprise Analytics. This session will cover how practices can use data to improve quality and performance.

presented by , MBA, MS, general manager, vice president, managed analytics, Optum Enterprise Analytics. This session will cover how practices can use data to improve quality and performance. Understanding Blockchain Use Cases in Healthcare: presented by Richie Etwaru , founder and chief executive officer, Hu-Manity.co and TED Talk veteran. This session will present innovations blockchain is creating in data and payment exchange, and what this means to the current and future state of healthcare.

presented by , founder and chief executive officer, Hu-Manity.co and TED Talk veteran. This session will present innovations blockchain is creating in data and payment exchange, and what this means to the current and future state of healthcare. Deploying AI for Improved Revenue Cycle Performance: presented by Paul Bradley , chief data scientist, Waystar Revenue Cycle Technology (Navicure + Zirmed). This session will explore the fundamental concepts behind AI and predictive analytics and how these technologies can be used to improve the business of healthcare.

presented by , chief data scientist, Waystar Revenue Cycle Technology (Navicure + Zirmed). This session will explore the fundamental concepts behind AI and predictive analytics and how these technologies can be used to improve the business of healthcare. The Science of Emotional Intelligence: presented by Bill Benjamin , executive coach and emotional intelligence expert. This session will discuss why emotional intelligence is the missing ingredient behind building a highly-engaged organizational culture.

"By bringing together the best financial and business minds in healthcare, we can offer educational sessions that will help attendees learn how to run profitable and efficient medical practices," said Dr. Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer at MGMA. "Whether attendees are interested in financial management topics or business intelligence, these speakers will help address various types of challenges practices face so attendees can leave with real-world lessons that can be implemented within their own practices."

Some of the additional speakers presenting at this event include:

Stephen Dickens , JD, FACMPE, vice president of Medical Practice Services, State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company

, JD, FACMPE, vice president of Medical Practice Services, State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company Ken Hertz , FACMPE, principal consultant, MGMA Health Care Consulting Group

, FACMPE, principal consultant, MGMA Health Care Consulting Group Doral Jacobsen , MBA, FACMPE, CEO, Prosper Beyond Inc.

, MBA, FACMPE, CEO, Prosper Beyond Inc. Nate Moore , CPA, MBA, FACMPE, president, Moore Solutions, Inc.

, CPA, MBA, FACMPE, president, Moore Solutions, Inc. Timothy Smith , CPA/ABV, senior managing director, Ankura

About MGMA

Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the premier association for professionals who lead medical practice. Since 1926, through data, people, insights, and advocacy, MGMA empowers medical group practices to innovate and create meaningful change in healthcare. With a membership of more than 45,000 medical practice administrators, executives, and leaders, MGMA represents more than 12,500 organizations of all sizes, types, structures and specialties that deliver almost half of the healthcare in the United States. Follow MGMA on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

