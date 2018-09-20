Log in
MGT Capital Announces Partnership with MMH Blockchain Group

09/20/2018 | 05:52pm CEST

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) announced today a a new agreement with MMH Blockchain Group, in an effort to expand its engagement with investors and the public. Under the new agreement, MMH Blockchain Group will advise and support MGT on matters related to public relations and marketing.

"As the company grows, so does our need to maintain a healthy and positive public image," said MGT's Chief Operating Officer Stephen Schaeffer. This new partnership will help MGT maintain its position as a leader in this new financial ecosystem, while enabling our management team to dedicate even more energy to producing the best possible results for our investors."

MMH Blockchain Group is a Toronto-based organization specializing in strategic consulting, technology development and execution of public campaigns in the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Mr. Schaeffer concluded, "Sharing the progress of our organization with the public and meaningfully engaging with our investors are critical parts of MGT's strategic plan. By leveraging the expertise of MMH Blockchain Group, we will be able to dramatically expand our public reach and improve our engagement with investors."

About MGT Capital Investments, Inc.

Operating in facilities in northern Sweden and Washington State, MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) ranks as one of the largest U.S. based Bitcoin miners. MGT owns and operates approximately 6,800 Bitmain S9 miners, and 50 GPU-based Ethereum mining rigs. Further, the Company continues to execute on an expansion model to secure low cost power and grow its crypto assets materially.

For more information on the Company, please visit: https://mgtci.com.

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/MGT Capital Investments, Inc.)

Forward–looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the crypto mining industry; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow and execute its business strategy; volatility in the Bitcoin market; and other factors set forth in the Company's most recently filed annual report and registration statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward–looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact:
Dominique Villanueva
dominique.villanueva@mmhgroup.io  
919-378-1788

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgt-capital-announces-partnership-with-mmh-blockchain-group-300716221.html

SOURCE MGT Capital Investments, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
