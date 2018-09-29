Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MGT Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In MGT Capital Investments, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 01:07am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. ("MGT" or the "Company") (Other OTC:MGTI).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in MGT stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/MGTI.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.   

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgt-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-investing-in-mgt-capital-investments-inc-to-contact-the-firm-300721261.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:43aPANASONIC : materials maker tie up to make cool spots to battle heat
AQ
01:42aUtah Attorney General Sean Reyes Shares Statewide Expertise at Opioid Crisis Conference Hosted by the White House
BU
01:39aHASBRO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Hasbro, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
01:35aCHEGG Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Chegg, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
01:35aINTEL EDITORIAL : Qualcomm’s Rhetoric Pierced
BU
01:33aINVESCO VAN KAMPEN HIGH INCOME TRUST II : Closed-End Fund Pays Dividends
PR
01:32aMexican president-elect insists on trilateral NAFTA as U.S.-Mexico text awaited
RE
01:31aMGT CAPITAL CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. - MGTI
PR
01:28aNEVRO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Nevro Corporation To Contact The Firm
PR
01:28aMETALLIS RESOURCES : Withdraws Private Placement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.