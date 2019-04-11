Log in
MHLD BRS HCSG CRBP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

04/11/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQGS: MHLD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019
Class Period: March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018

Get additional information about MHLD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/maiden-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019
Class Period: February 8, 2018 and February 12, 2019

Get additional information about BRS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bristow-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 21, 2019
Class Period: April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019

Get additional information about HCSG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/healthcare-services-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRBP)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019
Class Period: November 14, 2016 and February 28, 2019

Get additional information about CRBP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/corbus-pharmaceutical-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
