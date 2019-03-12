Log in
MHLD DEADLINE REMINDER: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. – MHLD

03/12/2019 | 04:19pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) from March 4, 2014 through November 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The firm reminds o the April 12, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=maiden-holdings-ltd&;id=1725 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Maiden lacked adequate underwriting processes and risk management controls necessary to accurately price its reinsurance policies, set appropriate loss reserves and avoid excessive losses; (2) Maiden failed to take steps necessary to properly assess and cross check the insurance portfolio of AmTrust, its largest client and a related entity, to ensure that its reinsurance of AmTrust’s portfolio was properly priced and did not expose Maiden to the risk of excessive losses; (3) Maiden failed to conduct appropriate independent reviews, actuarial analyses and audits of the policies underlying its AmTrust Reinsurance segment, which would have revealed that the risk of loss from these policies was significantly understated; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Maiden was subject to materially heightened risk of financial loss, reserve charges and diminished prospects; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

© GlobeNewswire 2019
