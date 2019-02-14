MHPS Begins GTCC Trial Operation in Final Stage of Jawa-2 Project in Indonesia

Mitsubishi
Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has begun trial operation of gas
turbine combined cycle (GTCC) for “Jawa-2 Project” underway by PT. PLN
(Persero), Indonesia’s state-owned electricity provider, at the Tanjung
Priok Power Plant on Java Island. The project, to construct GTCC
natural-gas-fired power generation facilities, is now in its final stage
toward completion and commercial start-up this May. Prior to trial
operation, a Japanese-style ceremony was conducted to pray for smooth
trial operation and safe project completion. As with the earlier
start-ups of Units 1 and 2 as simple cycle gas turbine systems, MHPS is
now anticipating handover of the completed project ahead of schedule.
Jawa-2 Project (Photo: Business Wire)
Jawa-2 is a comprehensive project to construct 880 megawatt (MW) GTCC
power generating facilities in Tanjung Priok, a port city approximately
10 km northeast of central Jakarta. The full-turnkey order for the power
plant’s EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) was received by
MHPS in partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation and local construction
and engineering firm Wasa Mitra Engineering for the GTCC power
generation equipment. MHPS is responsible for providing two M701F gas
turbines, two exhaust heat recovery boilers, one steam turbine and
auxiliary equipment. Both simple cycle systems were accomplished ahead
of schedule – Unit 1 in June 2018 and Unit 2 one month after – and have
already gone into commercial operation. Currently, the works are
proceeding on schedule toward commercial start-up of the GTCC system. To
date, since its start the Jawa-2 project has experienced no accidents or
disasters, in recognition of which PLN has given MHPS formal
commendation of its safety record.
In addition to Jawa-2, MHPS and Mitsubishi Corporation have jointly
received a full-turnkey order for EPC on a 500 MW natural-gas-fired GTCC
power plant under construction by PLN at Muara Karang near Jakarta.
Installation of the power generation equipment, including an M701F gas
turbine, is proceeding smoothly – here again, without accidents or
disasters – toward start-up of the GTCC system in December 2019.
Indonesia is currently undertaking a large-scale thermal power expansion
program centered on the West Java region around Jakarta, under a
government initiative to add 35,000 MW generation capacities in order to
meet surging demand for power along with the country’s economic growth.
Construction progress at related projects has been widely impeded,
however, by impact from natural disasters. But on those projects where
MHPS is participating, construction has been moving forward extremely
smoothly with respect to safety, quality and construction schedule. As a
result, representatives of PLN have expressed their full confidence in
MHPS’ work, commenting that the close relationship between PLN and MHPS,
already spanning 50 years, is their assurance of full peace of mind.
The Jawa-2 Project is currently a focus of local attention as interest
in Indonesia’s political management capabilities intensifies ahead of
the presidential election slated for April. To respond to the hopes and
expectations of PLN and the Indonesian Government, MHPS will commit its
full resources toward achieving an early start of commercial operation
and system stability thereafter.
Going forward, MHPS will continue to target an ever greater presence
within the Indonesian power market. Through the creation of highly
efficient power generation facilities, the company will promote the
achievement of low-carbon energy usage as a way of contributing to
protection of the global environment.
About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
Mitsubishi
Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is
a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,
Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power
generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among
the world’s leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power
generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and
approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company’s products include
GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification
combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants,
boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants,
AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment and
solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC). For more information, please visit the
Company's website at https://www.mhps.com
