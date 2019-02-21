MHPS Is Global Market Share Leader in 2018 for Heavy Duty Gas Turbines According to McCoy Reports

Mitsubishi
Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has achieved a major milestone in
the global Power Generation sector, securing 2018 market share
leadership in global orders for heavy duty gas turbines (100 MW and
above). The result is based on data compiled by McCoy Reports, the
premier reporting agency in the gas turbine market. This segment is the
most closely watched by industry experts because it represents the most
advanced technology and drives energy production globally.
MHPS' J-Series Gas Turbine (Photo: Business Wire)
MHPS market leadership was driven by the J-Series gas turbine and its
industry-leading 64+% efficiency and 99.5% reliability. Globally, MHPS’
heavy duty turbines captured 41% global market share. For the largest
gas turbines (post F-class and larger) MHPS had 49% global market share.
“Being the heavy duty gas turbine leader in this competitive market is
validation of both our world-leading turbine technology and of our
employees around the world who put our customer first,” said Kenji Ando,
President & CEO of MHPS. “I'm proud that more customers are choosing us
to provide reliable and efficient power, and I'm looking forward to MHPS
continuing to lead a Change in Power.”
About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in
Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their
operations in thermal power generation systems and other related
businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world’s leading suppliers of
equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100
billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The
Company’s products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC
(integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants,
gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and
steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control
systems), power plant peripheral equipment and solid-oxide fuel cells
(SOFC). For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.mhps.com
