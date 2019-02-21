Log in
MHPS Is Global Market Share Leader in 2018 for Heavy Duty Gas Turbines According to McCoy Reports

02/21/2019 | 10:33pm EST

J-Series reliability and efficiency propel MHPS to global leader

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has achieved a major milestone in the global Power Generation sector, securing 2018 market share leadership in global orders for heavy duty gas turbines (100 MW and above). The result is based on data compiled by McCoy Reports, the premier reporting agency in the gas turbine market. This segment is the most closely watched by industry experts because it represents the most advanced technology and drives energy production globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221006086/en/

MHPS' J-Series Gas Turbine (Photo: Business Wire)

MHPS' J-Series Gas Turbine (Photo: Business Wire)

MHPS market leadership was driven by the J-Series gas turbine and its industry-leading 64+% efficiency and 99.5% reliability. Globally, MHPS’ heavy duty turbines captured 41% global market share. For the largest gas turbines (post F-class and larger) MHPS had 49% global market share.

“Being the heavy duty gas turbine leader in this competitive market is validation of both our world-leading turbine technology and of our employees around the world who put our customer first,” said Kenji Ando, President & CEO of MHPS. “I'm proud that more customers are choosing us to provide reliable and efficient power, and I'm looking forward to MHPS continuing to lead a Change in Power.”

About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world’s leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company’s products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC). For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.mhps.com


© Business Wire 2019
