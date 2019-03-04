MHPS Opens Branch Office in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Mitsubishi
Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) today opened a branch office in
Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh. Establishment of the new base
will enhance service capabilities for the country’s thermal power
generation systems and attract expanded orders as Bangladesh undergoes
robust economic growth. The branch office will progressively strengthen
its sales capabilities for the coming projects, especially those
centered on thermal power facilities, planned by both the Bangladeshi
government and the private sector. It will also steadily fortify its
capacity to disseminate pertinent information to local customers.
Speech by Mr. Kawai, MHPS-AP Chairman (Photo: Business Wire)
The new branch office, located in central Dhaka, was opened to function
as a sales unit of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Asia Pacific Pte.
Ltd. (MHPS-AP), a wholly owned MHPS subsidiary based in Singapore. To
celebrate its opening, a ceremony was held on March 4th, and attended by
numerous distinguished guests. These included: Bangladesh government
officials headed by Nasrul Hamid, the Honorable State Minister of the
Ministry of Power, Energy & Mineral Resources; and local Japanese
representation by Ambassador Hiroyasu Izumi. Representatives in
attendance on behalf of MHPS were led by MHPS-AP Chairman, Ken Kawai.
Mr. Kawai offered the following remarks: “Bangladesh and MHPS have
forged a good relationship spanning many years. Now, with the opening of
this new branch office, by improving our servicing structure as well as
our ability to respond to new projects, we will be able to contribute
all the more to Bangladesh’s development—a source of great joy for us.
At MHPS, today we place top priority on attracting orders worldwide for
our mainstay, gas turbines, and according to the latest market survey
report* we rank first in global share regarding orders received for gas
turbines with outputs above 100 MWe. Going forward, we will continue to
provide energy solutions matching people’s needs: solutions
incorporating MHPS’ thermal power generation technologies which boast
the world’s highest levels of efficiency and reliability.”
Today, Bangladesh is achieving a solid average annual economic growth of
6%, and with a population of approximately 160 million, and a young and
abundant labor force, the nation is striving to join the ranks of
middle-income countries by realizing sustainable economic growth through
industrial development. With this aim, Bangladesh is pressed to improve
its social infrastructure: transportation systems, power and other
energy structures, etc. In response, the Bangladeshi government has
issued plans to increase the nation’s power generation capacity from the
current 17,000 megawatts (MW) to roughly 24,000 MW by 2021, and to
40,000 MW by 2030. To fuel such expansion, the country has begun
importing LNG (liquefied natural gas) , and both the government and
private sector are undertaking increased numbers of large-scale thermal
power plant construction projects.
MHPS has steadily contributed to Bangladesh’s development since
delivering its first steam turbine in 1960. In 1987, the company
provided the country’s first gas turbine, for the Old Haripur gas
turbine power plant. Since then, MHPS has accumulated the supply records
for a total of nine gas turbines, five being the M701F, giving the
company the highest market share in Bangladesh of that output range.
MHPS also provides after-sales services, primarily based on Long Term
Service Agreements (LTSA), thereby contributing to Bangladesh’s economic
development.
Through the newly established branch office in Dhaka, MHPS will be able
to provide highly efficient, environmentally friendly thermal power
generation systems that respond fully to Bangladesh’s robust power
demand, as its way of contributing to the indispensable stable supply of
power to drive the country’s future economic growth and industrial
development.
Note
* Data based on the
McCoy Power Report in 2018. McCoy Power Reports regularly provide
detailed market survey data relating to the power generation industry.
About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in
Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their
operations in thermal power generation systems and other related
businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world’s leading suppliers of
equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100
billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The
Company’s products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC
(integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants,
gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and
steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control
systems), power plant peripheral equipment and solid-oxide fuel cells
(SOFC). For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.mhps.com
