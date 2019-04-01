MHPS Receives Order for 1,026.3 MW Natural-gas-fired GTCC Power Plant for UAE's Emirate of Sharjah

Mitsubishi
Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has received an order for
construction of a 1,026.3 MW gas turbine combined- cycle (GTCC) power
plant for the Emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The
plant, to be fired by natural gas, will center on two M701F gas turbines
in a project underway by the Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority
(SEWA) in the coastal city of Layyah. Plans call for completion and
startup of the plant in mid-2021. The project will be the first in
Sharjah to be financed as export loan with support from a Japan’s export
credit agency (ECA).
MHPS F-series Gas turbine (Photo: Business Wire)
MHPS received the order for this natural-gas-fired GTCC plant on a full
turnkey basis in a consortium with an affiliate of ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC
S.A.E. (EGX:SWDY.CA), the leading integrated energy and infrastructure
solution provider in the Middle East and Africa. MHPS will provide the
core equipment, including two gas turbines, one steam turbine, three
generators and two heat recovery steam generators (HRSG). ELSEWEDY
ELECTRIC will provide engineering, procure balance of the plant and
other equipment and undertake construction at the site.
SEWA currently operates a 2,850 MW power plant in Sharjah fired by
natural gas and oil. In addition to supplying electric power, the plant
uses the steam created on-site to convert seawater to fresh water, which
SEWA supplies within the emirate. In response to an increasingly tight
power supply due to Sharjah’s economic development, SEWA has embarked on
a program to increase power output and boost efficiency through adoption
of state-of-the-art power generation facilities, and expansion of the Al
Layyah power plant is part of this initiative. MHPS will contribute to a
stable electricity supply in Sharjah through provision of its F Series
gas turbines.
To date, MHPS has delivered a total of 87 gas turbines to the Middle
East market, including six units supplied to the UAE’s Al Aweer power
plant in Dubai in 1998. With the newly received order, the number of
units supplied to the UAE will increase to eight. Worldwide, the company
has a track record of approximately 200 units delivered, with especially
high accolades accorded to the M701F gas turbine.
Going forward, MHPS will seek to respond to Sharjah and the UAE’s robust
power demand by proposing highly advanced thermal power systems, thereby
contributing to their economic development while also easing
environmental burdens.
About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in
Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their
operations in thermal power generation systems and other related
businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world’s leading suppliers of
equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100
billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The
Company’s products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC
(integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants,
gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and
steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control
systems), power plant peripheral equipment and solid-oxide fuel cells
(SOFC). For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.mhps.com
