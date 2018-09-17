MIACH Orthopaedics : Secures $22.5 Million Series A Financing

MIACH Orthopaedics, Inc., a privately held company dedicated to
developing bio-engineered surgical implants for connective tissue
repair, announced today it completed $22.5 million in financing. The
Series A round was co-led by Amzak Health Investors LLC and DSM
Venturing with participation from the NFL Players Association and
additional investors. The proceeds will be used for accelerating
manufacturing capabilities and to continue U.S. clinical trials of MIACH
Orthopaedics’ first implant, the Bridge-Enhanced® ACL
Repair (BEAR®), designed to stimulate healing of a torn
anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
Every year, approximately 400,000 ACL injuries occur in the U.S. Without
treatment, the ACL does not heal, resulting in ACL reconstruction
surgery being one of the most common orthopaedic procedures in the U.S.
MIACH Orthopaedics’ new BEAR technology is a proprietary bio-engineered
sponge used as a bridging scaffold to stimulate healing of the torn ACL.
The BEAR technology has successfully been tested in nearly 100 human
patients under Food and Drug Administration Investigational Device
Exemption (IDE) in the BEAR studies.
“We believe that BEAR technology has the potential to transform
connective tissue repair, and we’re gratified that Amzak, DSM and the
NFL Players Association share our vision to explore its application in
ACL repair,” said Martha Murray, M.D., founder of MIACH Orthopaedics,
professor of orthopaedic surgery at Harvard Medical School and a
practicing orthopaedic surgeon in the Sports Medicine Division at Boston
Children’s Hospital. “We look forward to accelerating clinical trials to
further evaluate the less-invasive BEAR technology as a viable
alternative to ACL reconstruction.”
During traditional ACL reconstruction, the torn ACL is removed and
replaced with a graft of tendon harvested from previously healthy parts
of the leg. This requires healing not only the ACL site, but the graft
site as well. Most patients are able to return to sports, but the ACL
re-tear rate can be as high as 20 percent for teens, and up to 80
percent of patients develop arthritis 15 to 20 years after surgery. The
BEAR procedure does not require taking pieces from other parts of the
leg, and preclinical studies suggest that knees treated with BEAR have a
significantly lower rate of arthritis than those treated with ACL
reconstruction.
About MIACH Orthopaedics, Inc.
MIACH Orthopaedics, Inc. is a privately held company located in Boston,
Massachusetts, dedicated to developing bio-engineered surgical implants
for connective tissue repair. The company’s initial focus is on the
Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Repair (BEAR®) technology as a viable alternative
to conventional ACL reconstruction for patients who have sustained an
ACL injury. The BEAR technology was pioneered by Martha Murray, M.D., at
the Boston Children’s Hospital Department of Orthopaedic Surgery with
initial research funding provided by the NFL Players Association, Boston
Children’s Hospital and the National Institutes of Health.
