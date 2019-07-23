MIAT College of Technology : Houston Campus Welcomes International Students as a Student and Exchange Visitor Program-Certified School Through U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Provides Aviation Maintenance Training to Foreign Military as Sub-Contractor

The Houston Campus of MIAT College of Technology is accepting and training international students as a Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP)-certified school through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In addition, MIAT was selected through a federal government proposal process as a sub-contractor to provide training for foreign military personnel on the Cessna C-208 aircraft. This training encompasses both power plant and avionics operation.

The SEVP Program is a part of the National Security Investigations Division and acts as a bridge for government organizations that have an interest in information on nonimmigrants whose primary reason for coming to the United States is to be students. (Source: https://www.ice.gov/sevis) The process to secure this SEVP certification took over 12 months to complete, required significant documentation, and included an on-site visit to the Houston campus. Listed among key areas that investigators assessed during the vetting process were the availability of qualified personnel, verification of facilities and equipment for instruction and training, compliance with state and federal regulatory requirements, and ability to deliver educational programs that meet a professional, academic, or vocational objective.

MIAT offers career education and training programs that support the need for skilled workers in high demand fields such as aviation maintenance, energy, industrial manufacturing, wind power, welding, and heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR). International students are not eligible for financial aid and must pay cash for their training. Housing near the Houston campus is available through MIAT’s agreement with Collegiate Housing Services.

“I am pleased that all of our programs are attracting interest from private citizens, corporations, non-profit organizations, and governmental agencies not only in the U.S., but also in other countries. Our Houston campus is approved to accept international students with both F-1 and M-1 visas. F-1 visas are used by non-immigrant students for academic and language training courses. An M-1 visa is used by a person who wishes to pursue a non-academic or vocational course of study,” explained John Willis, MIAT College of Technology Houston campus president.

The Houston campus is expanding, with a student enrollment increase of almost 10 times – up from 45 students in 2015 to 425 students during recent sessions. The school offers both morning and evening classes.

About MIAT College of Technology

MIAT College of Technology was founded in Michigan in 1969 and has built a strong reputation and effective, mutually beneficial working relationships with leading employers throughout the United States. MIAT is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

With 50 years of vocational and technical education experience, MIAT serves several hundred students at its 125,000 square-foot headquarters facility in Canton near the Detroit Metropolitan Airport and its 40,400 square-foot campus in Houston near the Bush Intercontinental Airport. The Houston campus, which opened in 2010, is approved to accept international students and is approved and regulated by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Both campuses offer admissions guidance, career services, financial services, housing assistance, and a Learning Resource Center, and are approved for Federal Military and Veterans Education Benefits (VA).

With the support of highly qualified and actively engaged faculty and staff, MIAT College of Technology has graduated thousands of students since its inception. MIAT equips its students with the industry-relevant skills, experience, relationships and connections to employers that it takes to pursue rewarding technical careers. MIAT develops its programs and curricula in direct response to feedback and input from industry leaders who are seeking qualified employees. The school collaborates with its employer partners to tailor its programs to address the highest needs and priorities of the end users in the industries that they exist to serve. MIAT graduates gain the confidence and extensive preparation that facilitate a smooth transition into the workplace through their industry-influenced, practical training.

MIAT also offers customized industry-specific training for strategic employment partners locally and nationally, which include the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Siemens, Marathon Oil, DTE, and many others. The Canton campus offers Career and Technical Education programs with numerous local high schools, and the Houston campus also offers a co-op program via the Houston Independent School District at Sterling High School near Hobby Airport.

In addition to Aviation Maintenance Technology, MIAT offers programs full-time in Heating Ventilating Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR), Energy, and Wind Power. The school's curriculum for the Aviation Maintenance Technology Associate in Applied Science degree and Airframe and Powerplant Technician certificate is approved by the FAA under CFR Part 147. MIAT is now also offering programs in Welding at its Houston campus and for Electro-Mechanical Technology at its Canton campus.

For more information, please visit www.miat.edu or call the Canton campus at 800-447-1310 or the Houston campus at 888-547-7047. Tours at each campus are welcome and available by appointment.

