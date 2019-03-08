Log in
MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. - MU

03/08/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Micron Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MU), if they purchased the Company’s shares between the expanded period of September 26, 2017 and November 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Micron and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mu/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 25, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Micron and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On May 15, 2018, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (“SAMR”) notified the Company of its investigation into anticompetitive conduct by electronic memory microchip suppliers.  On November 19, 2018, media reports revealed that SAMR had “found ‘massive evidence’ of anti-competitive behaviour” by Micron in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

On this news, the price of Micron’s shares plummeted more than 7%.

The first-filed case is Kniffin v. Micron Technology Inc., No. 19-cv-00678.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Logo -Color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
