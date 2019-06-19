Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MICROSafeX Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Worlds First Unhackable Computer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 04:05pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- MICROSafeX announces a newly patented "unhackable" security technology / computer platform and it's working to raise money through a Kickstarter campaign set to launch on June 25, 2019 (US Patent No.: 10,061,923 B1).

MICROSafeX Patent

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jun 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- MICROSafeX announces a newly patented "unhackable" security technology / computer platform and it's working to raise money through a Kickstarter campaign set to launch on June 25, 2019 (US Patent No.: 10,061,923 B1).

Pritam Nath, founder of MICROSafeX, has been issued a hardware utility patent for an Internet-connected computer that cannot be hacked in any way whatsoever.

Nath has an engineering degree in electronic hardware from UCLA and more than 35 years of experience in systems architecture, large integrated software systems and some hardware in various computers, Internet, operating systems, BIOS, device drivers, embedded systems, and more. He has designed and built a fully functioning personal computer.

"This new hardware design is very different from all other computers on the market today," Nath says.

The company is working to raise funds for what it's calling, "the world's first unhackable computer."

"Computer hacking is a huge problem and this new technology solves problems ranging from viruses and malware to computer hijacking," Nath explains.

Hacking incidents and cyber security threats continue to make media headlines and only serve to illustrate the severity of the problem. MICROSafeX's new "unhackable computer" hopes to reduce and perhaps even eliminate these issues.

Criminals will no longer be able to steal valuable and confidential information from individuals, banks, corporations, hospitals, political organizations, government agencies and more.

While there are a few software security companies that offer software-only based solutions for virus and malware removal, they do not prevent cyber-attacks. MICROSafeX's hardware technology does.

The MICROSafeX-patented, hardware-based prevention system will not allow any virus or malware into the computer. The computer prototype is estimated to be available within 12 months and will retail for $1,250.

For more information, visit: https://microsafex.com/

VIDEO (Vimeo) - "Founders Statement" -- https://vimeo.com/337264307

Patent information: https://microsafex.com/patent/

MEDIA CONTACT:
Pritam Nath
of MICROSafeX
+1-310-873-8672
info@microsafex.com

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0619s2p-microsafex-300dpi.jpg

News Source: MICROSafeX

Related link: https://microsafex.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/microsafex-launches-kickstarter-campaign-for-worlds-first-unhackable-computer/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:24pPG&E completes safety inspection of distribution infrastructure
RE
04:21pDOUBLELINE'S GUNDLACH : Fed doing 'what the bond market says - with a lag'
RE
04:21pMaterials Down as Some Fed Bets Are Unwound -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:19pCHARLES COUNTY MD : June 18 Commissioners Meeting Update
PU
04:19pEnergy Up After Fed Statement -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:18pFed sees case for interest rate cuts this year building
RE
04:17pFed sees case for interest rate cuts this year building
RE
04:17pFACEBOOK : U.S. Senate panel to examine Facebook digital currency project
RE
04:16pTSX rises 0.05 percent to 16,511.79
RE
04:16pFed sees case for interest rate cuts this year building
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
3Oil prices little changed despite U.S. crude stock draw
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus fights back with big name buyers after Boeing's MAX showstopper
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Viacom, Apple, Siemens, Boeing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About