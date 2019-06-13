MIND Research Institute's ST Math Recognized by SIIA as Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8 and Best Overall Education Technology Solution

Washington, D.C., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MIND Research Institute’s ST Math® was named Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8 and Best Overall Education Technology Solution of 2019 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business and Education technology products across the country and around the world.



“We are thrilled to have received these awards for ST Math,” said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND Research Institute. “It’s a testament to our team members’ hard work and passion, as well as the support of our philanthropic and education partners. The Best Overall Education Technology Solution designation is especially exciting as it is awarded to the product that receives the highest scores of all of the products, from both rounds of judging. Thank you to SIIA and our peers for recognizing MIND’s work to empower students to become powerful problem solvers.”



ST Math is a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math’s learning model is built upon a unique and patented approach to teaching mathematics through computerized means and the strategic utilization of informative feedback. This approach provides equitable access to deep conceptual learning for all students. The program was a previous SIIA CODiE Award winner for Best Game-Based Curriculum Solution in 2018 and 2015.



"The 2019 CODiE award winners represent the best of a new class of innovative products that are disrupting education and adding new efficiencies for educators and administrators. These exciting new products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to student and educator needs,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. “Congratulations to MIND Research Institute and all our honorees!”



The winner announcement was made by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, during the SIIA Ed Tech Conference & CODiE Awards in San Francisco. Thirty-four awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the best overall Education Technology Solution.



An SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, as each award winner was first reviewed by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.



More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie.



Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2019-Winners.



About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.



About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization, dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world’s most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that builds a deep conceptual understanding of math through rigorous learning and creative problem solving. MIND has also developed programs under MathMINDs to provide students, teachers and families dynamic ways to actively engage with math, and to close the experience gap for all learners. MathMINDs includes Family Game Nights, the national K-12 Game-a-thon and MathMINDs Games. For more information, visit mindresearch.org.

Attachment

Kelsey Skaggs MIND Research Institute 949-345-8722 kskaggs@mindresearch.org Benjamin Price SIIA Communications 703-909-4034 bprice@siia.net