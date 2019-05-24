MINDBODY : CEO & Co-Founder Inducted into the Pacific Coast Business Times' Hall of Fame

May 24, 2019

Download PDF

Media Contact:

MINDBODY

Tracy Richmond

tracy.richmond@mindbodyonline.com

805-586-3226

MINDBODY CEO and Co-Founder Inducted into the Pacific Coast Business Times' Hall of Fame



San Luis Obispo, Calif - May 24, 2019 - MINDBODY, the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the induction of Rick Stollmeyer, its CEO and co-founder, into the Pacific Coast Business Times' business Hall of Fame. The honor recognizes outstanding business achievement on California's Central Coast.

'I'm deeply honored and humbled to receive this special recognition,' said Stollmeyer. 'It's hard to believe that our goal of connecting the world to wellness, which began more than eighteen years ago in my garage, is today powering more than 65,000 wellness businesses and serving tens of millions of people in 140 countries. We're living proof that you can build a world class technology company in a beautiful place like the California Central Coast.'

Stollmeyer, who is the eighteenth inductee into the Pacific Coast Business Times' business Hall of Fame, received the honor at an awards reception on May 23 held at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. In addition to business achievement, the Hall of Fame inclusion recognizes entrepreneurs that have made positive economic and social impacts in the community.

'Rick is especially deserving of this year's Hall of Fame honor,' said Henry Dubroff, editor at Pacific Coast Business Times. 'He has built a great company and at the same time made a substantial difference to the corporate culture of San Luis Obispo County and the Central Coast.'

Founded in 2001, MINDBODY emerged from Stollmeyer's garage in San Luis Obispo, California. Over the years, the company has grown its workforce to approximately 2,000 employees across fourteen offices worldwide, with nearly half working from the company's headquarters in San Luis Obispo. MINDBODY remains one of the largest private employers in San Luis Obispo County, and has helped spearhead the burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc. is the leading technology platform for the wellness industry. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use MINDBODY's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and grow their businesses. Consumers use MINDBODY to more easily find, engage and transact with fitness, wellness and beauty providers in their local communities. For more information on how MINDBODY is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to fitness, beauty and wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

# # #

©2019 MINDBODY, Inc. All rights reserved. MINDBODY, FitMetrix, Frederick, the Enso logo, the Booker logo and Connecting the World to Wellness and Beauty are trademarks or registered trademarks of MINDBODY, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.