MIPI Alliance : Enables First Wave of 5G Smartphones

The MIPI
Alliance, an international organization that develops interface
specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, today
announced at MIPI
DevCon Seoul that all of its specifications relevant for
applications in mobile platforms are 5G ready. A new white paper— “Making
the 5G Vision a Reality: A 5G Readiness Assessment of MIPI
Specifications”—details how key specifications, such as those for
cameras, displays and audio, enable the initial 5G smartphone market and
address some of the growing 5G use cases beyond mobile.
Earlier this year, several major manufacturers began using MIPI
specifications for their initial 5G devices, for instance, to connect
5G smartphone front ends to modems, and application processors to
cameras and displays. MIPI specifications are already capable of enabling
5G devices due to several factors:
-
MIPI specifications are widely used by multiple industries. Virtually
all 4G smartphones—along
with many tablets, connected
cars and Internet of Things (IoT)
devices—use at least one MIPI interface. As a result, systems
designers, application developers and others have extensive experience
with MIPI specifications, making them a natural choice for their 5G
products.
-
High performance enables 5G to live up to its potential. End
users expect 5G devices to be significantly faster and more responsive
than 4G and 3G models. MIPI interfaces for storage access are ideal
for the bandwidth-intensive data flows that come with 5G’s higher
camera and display resolutions.
-
Low power consumption helps 5G smartphones and wearables maximize
battery life. All MIPI specifications are designed to be highly
power-efficient, helping to ensure that 5G devices last longer from a
power perspective than their 4G and 3G predecessors.
-
MIPI interfaces are optimized for low interference.
Electromagnetic interference (EMI) can undermine a device’s
performance and reliability, and is a major concern with 5G because it
uses far more spectrum bands than 3G and 4G. MIPI specifications are
designed to meet stringent EMI requirements, even in wearables and
other small 5G devices where less space between components means
greater risk of EMI.
“Smartphone manufacturers, IoT developers and automakers already rely on
MIPI’s highly regarded interfaces for their devices, and that broad,
deep adoption greatly helps to enable the transition to 5G for the
entire ecosystem,” said Joel Huloux, chairman of MIPI Alliance. “MIPI’s
specifications are already ahead of the curve, which puts our member
companies in an ideal position to capitalize on the enormous
opportunities 5G offers.”
In addition to supporting the first wave of 5G smartphones, MIPI working
groups are developing new specification versions to ensure that the
interfaces continue to anticipate and meet future marketplace
requirements. One example is the MIPI
RFFE Working Group, which is developing new RF front-end
capabilities such as higher data rates, more transmitter/receiver paths
and more flexible programmability. Organizations are invited to join
MIPI and help influence specification requirements to support future
5G use cases.
