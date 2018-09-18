MIPI Alliance : Invites Mobile, IoT, Automotive and 5G Developers to MIPI DevCon Seoul

One-day event provides networking and educational opportunities to
broaden knowledge of MIPI mobile specifications
The MIPI
Alliance, an international organization that develops interface
specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, today
announced details of its upcoming MIPI
Developers Conference (DevCon) to be held 19 October 2018 at the
Millennium Seoul Hilton in Seoul, South Korea. The one-day event will
provide education, technical training and a networking forum for
implementers of MIPI specifications.
WHAT: MIPI
DevCon Seoul
WHEN & WHERE: 19 October 2018, at the Millennium Seoul Hilton
in Seoul, South Korea
WHO SHOULD ATTEND: The conference is tailored
to developers who are interfacing sensors in mobile, IoT or
automotive designs, or integrating and testing imaging, displays and
touch components in connected cameras, tablets, laptops and other
devices. The program’s technical content and practical use case sessions
provide a valuable resource for system architects, engineers,
engineering managers, and business and marketing executives. Members of
the media and industry analysts are invited to attend with complimentary
registration.
WHO IS SPEAKING AT THE EVENT: The opening keynote, “Mobile
Technologies for a Smart World,” presented by Jongshin Shin, vice
president, Samsung Electronics, explores how the rapidly expanding
mobile world, driven by the widespread use of smart devices, is making
significant impacts on daily life. Shin’s keynote examines emergent
technologies, such as 5G and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS),
and points to the role MIPI’s interface solutions can play in helping
advance this mobile evolution. In addition, MIPI Alliance working group
chairs and other experts will lead nine technical sessions to share
their implementation experiences, demonstrate use cases and provide
application examples.
OVERVIEW: MIPI DevCon Seoul brings the latest information on MIPI
specifications to developers in the region. Educational sessions
highlight how developers can apply MIPI specifications to achieve
significant performance and integration advantages while shortening time
to market and lowering component costs. In addition to the educational
sessions, the exhibit area offers opportunities to interact with MIPI
member companies one-on-one and view product demonstrations. The event
schedule provides several networking opportunities as well.
“As one of the top mobile markets in the world, South Korea is an
important region for MIPI to share information collaboratively with
developers looking to implement MIPI specifications in high-performing,
high-performance designs for mobile, IoT, automotive and other markets,”
said Soheil Modirzadeh, chair of MIPI DevCon. “MIPI DevCon Seoul offers
a unique opportunity for the region’s development community to meet with
industry experts and get the latest information on implementation
guidelines, best practices, use cases and more.”
TO REGISTER: Find more details and register at https://www.mipi.org/devcon/seoul/register.
An “early bird” $49 registration fee is available until 5 October 2018.
PROGRAM DETAILS: The MIPI
DevCon Seoul agenda (also available in Korean) features expert
commentary and presentations from MIPI members representing the
industry’s top companies working in mobile, IoT, automotive and other
fast-growth markets.
Technical sessions include:
-
Powering AI and Automotive Applications with the MIPI Camera Interface
-
Integrating Image, Radar, IR and TOF Sensors: Developing Vision
Systems with Dissimilar Sensors
-
High-Performance VR Applications Drive High-Resolution Displays with
MIPI DSI
-
Next Generation Verification Process for Automotive and Mobile Designs
with MIPI CSI-2 Interface
Exhibiting companies include Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.; BitfiEye Digital
Test Solutions GmbH; Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; Gowin Semiconductor
Corp.; Hardent Inc.; Introspect Test Technology, Inc.; Keysight
Technologies, Inc.; Lattice Semiconductor Corp.; Mixel, Inc.; Prodigy
Technovations Pvt. Ltd.; Protocol Insight; Sony Semiconductor Solutions
Corp.; Synopsys, Inc.; Tektronix, Inc.; and Teledyne LeCroy.
Event sponsors include Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.; Introspect Test
Technology, Inc.; Mixel, Inc.; and Teledyne LeCroy. Industry sponsors
include the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA); the Industry Standards
and Technology Organization (ISTO); and the Universal Flash Storage
Association (UFSA). Media sponsors include EDACafe.com and Embedded
Computing Design.
To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit the MIPI DevCon
Seoul sponsor information page at https://www.mipi.org/devcon/seoul/sponsor.
About MIPI Alliance
MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and
mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification
in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the
organization is celebrating its 15th year of moving mobile
forward with over 300 member companies worldwide and 14 active working
groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of
the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software
providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP
tool providers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera,
tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.
MIPI® is a registered trademark owned by MIPI Alliance.
