MIT Sloan appoints Laura Kodres distinguished senior fellow at Golub Center

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan School of Management recently announced the appointment of Laura Kodres as distinguished senior fellow at the Golub Center for Finance and Policy (GCFP). Kodres, a former division chief at the International Monetary Fund, will teach graduate-level classes at MIT Sloan addressing financial regulation and will help shape and execute the Center's research and educational agenda.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Kodres to the Golub Center. Her exceptional accomplishments as a scholar and in public service will contribute substantially to expanding the Center's financial regulatory policy and systemic risk initiatives and to our educational goals," said MIT Sloan Prof. Deborah Lucas, who is the director of GCFP.

Dr. Kodres noted, "I'm excited to join MIT Sloan and the Golub Center because its dual mandate of research and education is critical to enabling the policymakers of today to make sound decisions about the development and stability of their financial sectors. I have devoted a great deal of my public-sector career to this goal and look forward to using my expertise in this new setting."

Dr. Kodres joins MIT Sloan's faculty after a distinguished career at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where she was division chief for the Global Financial Stability Division in the Monetary and Capital Markets Department. In that capacity she oversaw preparation of the analytical chapters of the Global Financial Stability Report and worked on a range of financial sector policy issues. She recently played a key role in the startup of two IMF regional capacity development centers: The South Asian Regional Training and Technical Assistance Center in New Delhi and The China-IMF Capacity Development Center in Beijing.

Her research focuses on contagion, macro-financial linkages, and methods to measure and mitigate systemic risks. She previously served at the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and as a finance professor at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

After earning a Bachelor's degree in Economics at the University of California at Davis, Dr. Kodres received her Ph.D. in Economics from Northwestern University.

Dr. Kodres is the second recipient of this distinguished fellowship. The first recipient, Dr. Chester Spatt, held the position from 2017 to 2019 during a leave of absence from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University, where he is the Pamela R. and Kenneth B. Dunn Professor of Finance.

The mission of the Golub Center is to serve as a catalyst for innovative, cross-disciplinary and non-partisan research and educational initiatives that address the unique challenges facing governments in their role as financial institutions and as regulators of the financial system. The Center is building a foundation that will support transformative improvements in the development and execution of financial policy today and in the decades to come. It leverages the Institute's reputation of academic excellence and commitment to public service, and the acumen of MIT Sloan. For more information on GCFP, please visit: http://gcfp.mit.edu

The MIT Sloan School of Management is where smart, independent leaders come together to solve problems, create new organizations, and improve the world. Learn more at mitsloan.mit.edu .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mit-sloan-appoints-laura-kodres-distinguished-senior-fellow-at-golub-center-300815785.html

SOURCE MIT Sloan School of Management