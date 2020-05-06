MITRE : Adds Robotics and National Security Experts to Visiting Fellows Program

MITRE named two additional Senior Visiting Fellows: Daniela Rus, director of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at MIT, and Nadia Schadlow, former U.S. deputy national security advisor for strategy. MITRE’s Senior Visiting Fellows programs was created in 2018 to engage the nation’s leading experts on topics of critical national importance including emerging technologies, national defense, health, and cybersecurity.

“Daniela and Nadia bring deep practical experience and unique perspectives to our distinguished team of Visiting Fellows,” said Jason Providakes, president and CEO. “Daniela’s cutting-edge research in robotics and artificial intelligence are contributing to our critical pandemic response efforts at MITRE. Nadia’s robust research and experience in global competitiveness and disruptive technologies and the ‘great power competition’ are shaping today’s national security dialogue. Both Daniela and Nadia will help to advance MITRE’s efforts of addressing large, complex problems facing our society.”

Visiting Fellows contribute to research and innovation programs and many have been advising MITRE on healthcare, supply chain, and other issues in response to COVID-19.

In addition to Rus and Schadlow, Visiting Fellows include: Ashton B. Carter, Ph.D., distinguished visiting fellow and former U.S. secretary of defense; LTG Steven Boutelle, USA (Ret.), senior visiting fellow and former CIO, U.S. Army; Michael Chernew, senior visiting fellow and director, Healthcare Markets and Regulation Laboratory, Harvard Medical School; Tom Chi, senior visiting fellow and founding team member of Google X; Dr. Robert Darnell, senior visiting fellow, professor of cancer biology, Rockefeller University and founder, New York Genome Center; Rick Ledgett, senior visiting fellow, and former deputy director, NSA; Dr. Mark McClellan, senior visiting fellow and director, Duke Margolis Center for Health Policy; Robert Work, senior visiting fellow and former deputy secretary of defense.

About MITRE

MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005937/en/