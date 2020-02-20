Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MITRE Engenuity : to Evaluate Cybersecurity Products Based on Carbanak and FIN7 Groups

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 06:31pm EST

ATT&CK® Evaluations Effort to Address Threats to Financial Systems

MITRE Engenuity will assess commercial cybersecurity products against the threat posed by the groups commonly known as Carbanak and FIN7.

Carbanak and FIN7 have each demonstrated the ability to compromise financial service and hospitality organizations through the use of sophisticated malware and techniques, resulting in the theft of more than $1 billion across hundreds of businesses over the past five years. Despite the arrest of key members in 2018, Carbanak and FIN7 remain active cyber threats to organizations globally.

Cybersecurity vendors may apply for an evaluation via evals@mitre-engenuity.org. The evaluations are paid for by vendors and are intended to help vendors and end-users better understand their product’s capabilities in relation to MITRE’s publicly accessible ATT&CK® framework. Results will be announced in early 2021. ATT&CK evaluations do not provide scores, ranks, or endorsements.

The evaluations use ATT&CK, a MITRE-curated knowledge base of adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures that is based on published threat reporting. ATT&CK is freely available, and is used by cyber defenders in areas including finance, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, retail, and government, to understand adversary behavior and tradecraft.

This latest set of evaluations will be conducted by MITRE Engenuity, a non-profit tech foundation launched last November to collaborate with the private sector on public interest challenges like cybersecurity. As with previous evaluations conducted by MITRE, this set will assess products’ ability to detect tactics and techniques used by the adversary groups in question, with the methodology and resulting data made publicly available so other organizations may benefit as well as provide their own analysis and interpretation. This evaluation will also mark the first time that these same vendors can sign up for an optional extension to their detection evaluation that will exercise their protections related to ATT&CK techniques.

“During the previous evaluations, vendors would note when they believed a protection would have prevented the execution of specific evaluated behaviors. By extending the offering to include protections, the evaluations will be able to definitively say whether this was the case,” said Frank Duff, the ATT&CK Evaluations lead. As with the detection evaluations, the results of these evaluations will be publicly released, giving the users and potential users of these tools clear insights into performance.

The first evaluations examined how products from Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, CounterTack, Endgame, Microsoft, RSA, SentinelOne, Cybereason, F-Secure, FireEye, McAfee, and Palo Alto detected the threat posed by APT3, a Chinese group that analysts believe is currently focused on monitoring Hong Kong-based political targets.

The second evaluations examined how products from Bitdefender, Blackberry Cylance, Carbon Black (VMware), CrowdStrike, Cybereason, CyCraft, Endgame (Elastic), F-Secure, FireEye, GoSecure, HanSight, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, McAfee, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, ReaQta, Secureworks, SentinelOne, Symantec (Broadcom), and Trend Micro detected the tactics and techniques of APT29, a group that analysts say operates on behalf of the Russian government and compromised the Democratic National Committee starting in 2015. Results from the APT29 evaluations are expected to be released in late March 2020.

“We’ve heard from companies that have incorporated data from the first evaluations into their purchasing decisions that doing so has enabled them to make better informed decisions faster and at a far lower cost – up to 10 times less than they would have spent evaluating the products entirely on their own,” Duff said. “We’ve worked to make our results more self-explanatory, so that consumers can make decisions even more easily and effectively.”

About MITRE Engenuity

MITRE Engenuity is a non-profit tech foundation that collaborates with the private sector on challenges that require a public interest solution, like cybersecurity, infrastructure resilience, healthcare effectiveness, and next generation communications. www.mitre-engenuity.org

About MITRE

MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation. www.mitre.org


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:19pALPHABET : New Mexico AG sues Google for collecting school kids' personal data
RE
07:17pSENEX ENERGY : FY20 half year results presentation
PU
07:17pSENEX ENERGY : FY20 half year results
PU
07:17pSENEX ENERGY : Appendix 4D and Half Year Report
PU
07:17pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership GINSBERG AMANDA
PU
07:17pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership GINSBERG AMANDA
PU
07:17pTOTVS : Acquisition of Relevant Stockholding (Itaú Unibanco S.A) - Notice to the Market
PU
07:17pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CAMP GARRETT
PU
07:14pK92 MINING : Named to TSX Venture Exchange “Venture 50”
AQ
07:14pZIX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
2DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms; to close deal as early as April ..
3RIO TINTO PLC : Rio Tinto seeks international arbitration on tax dispute with Mongolia
4AIRBUS SE : Airbus investing up to ?1 billion in A220 passenger jet programme this year
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : New Mexico AG sues Google for collecting school kids' personal data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group