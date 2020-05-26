MITT SELECTS BRIGHTSPACE EDUCATION PLATFORM

Kitchener, Waterloo, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that the Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology (MITT) has selected the Brightspace platform as its learning management system.

MITT is based in Winnipeg and provides both secondary and post-secondary students with comprehensive, integrated education in trades and technology. MITT will migrate students and faculty to Brightspace from their previous learning management system for both blended and online learning.

“We were looking to switch to a learning management system that’s cloud-based and delivers a great online experience for our students, faculty and staff, and Brightspace clearly meets those needs,” says Mark Derro, Vice President Academics at MITT. “As we adjust to the new realities of COVID-19, we needed a powerful, flexible tool to keep our students learning. That’s Brightspace.”

According to MITT, Brightspace offered several advantages:

Data and Analytics: Brightspace provides faculty with an easy-to-use, robust learning analytics dashboard that provides crucial insight into user engagement and student progress.

“MITT has a long history of delivering a first-class learning experience for their students, and we’re thrilled to support them as they move toward more blended and online learning,” says John Baker, President and CEO at D2L. “We’re all dealing with the challenges of COVID-19, and working together, we’re making sure that our learners keep on learning.”

