MJH Associates Strengthens Brand in Market Becoming MJH Life Sciences

MJH Associates, a full-service multimedia healthcare communications company is strengthening its brand in the market by rebranding to MJH Life Sciences. The rebrand will form two new segments, multimedia operations and agency services, Truth Serum Network.

Over the past 20 years, MJH has developed successful platforms in digital, education, and live events, covering all areas of healthcare. Most recently, the company acquired assets from UBM Life Sciences making the newly branded MJH Life Sciences the largest privately-owned medical media company in the United States.

“Though the last two decades, MJH has consistently been on the forefront of delivering trusted content to decision-makers across the healthcare industry. In unifying our platforms under MJH Life Sciences, we will be able to leverage best practices across our brands to strengthen our offerings to our audiences and customers, both now, and well into the future," said Michael J. Hennessy, Jr, president of MJH Life Sciences.

With the rebrand, comes a restructure to MJH’s leadership team. George Glatcz will become Chief Strategy Officer, MJH and President of Agency Services. Additionally, Tom Tolve will assume the new role of EVP of Operations and will be responsible for Project Management, Live Events, Outcomes & Accreditation, Animal Care Operations, Creative Services, Product Fulfillment and Salesforce Operations. Furthermore, Dave Brennan has joined the company as Chief Accounting Officer.

MJH is the largest privately held, independent full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels. Dedicated to providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs, and market research with customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit http://www.mjhassoc.com.

