Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MJH Associates Strengthens Brand in Market Becoming MJH Life Sciences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

MJH Life Sciences will consist of multimedia operations and agency services, Truth Serum Network

MJH Associates, a full-service multimedia healthcare communications company is strengthening its brand in the market by rebranding to MJH Life Sciences. The rebrand will form two new segments, multimedia operations and agency services, Truth Serum Network.

Over the past 20 years, MJH has developed successful platforms in digital, education, and live events, covering all areas of healthcare. Most recently, the company acquired assets from UBM Life Sciences making the newly branded MJH Life Sciences the largest privately-owned medical media company in the United States.

“Though the last two decades, MJH has consistently been on the forefront of delivering trusted content to decision-makers across the healthcare industry. In unifying our platforms under MJH Life Sciences, we will be able to leverage best practices across our brands to strengthen our offerings to our audiences and customers, both now, and well into the future," said Michael J. Hennessy, Jr, president of MJH Life Sciences.

With the rebrand, comes a restructure to MJH’s leadership team. George Glatcz will become Chief Strategy Officer, MJH and President of Agency Services. Additionally, Tom Tolve will assume the new role of EVP of Operations and will be responsible for Project Management, Live Events, Outcomes & Accreditation, Animal Care Operations, Creative Services, Product Fulfillment and Salesforce Operations. Furthermore, Dave Brennan has joined the company as Chief Accounting Officer.

MJH Life Sciences

MJH is the largest privately held, independent full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels. Dedicated to providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs, and market research with customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit http://www.mjhassoc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:12pSOTHEBY'S : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:11pCASTLIGHT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:11pTOBII : Introduces Tobii Spotlight Technology™
AQ
06:10pASCOPIAVE : Energy partnership between hera and ascopiave in the north-east gets the green light
PU
06:08pCNO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:07pTFS FINANCIAL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:07pCENTURY COMMUNITIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:06pAPPLE : forecasts strong revenue even as iPhones drop to under half of sales
RE
06:05pA10 NETWORKS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:05pGoldstream Minerals Announces Termination of LOI with CannCure Investments Inc.
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : forecasts strong revenue even as iPhones drop to under half of sales
2ASCOPIAVE SPA : ASCOPIAVE : ENERGY PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN HERA AND ASCOPIAVE IN THE NORTH-EAST GETS THE GREEN LIG..
3TOBII AB : TOBII : Introduces Tobii Spotlight Technology™
4CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC : CASTLIGHT: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Enterprise Products in deal with Chevron to develop crude oil port

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group