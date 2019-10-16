MJH Life Sciences :™ Appoints Simon Douglas Murray as Chief Medical Officer

MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, has appointed Simon Douglas Murray, M.D., as chief medical officer (CMO). In his new role, Murray will help assess the quality of existing programs and look for novel areas of interest to help health care providers become more efficient and knowledgeable.

“Murray brings to the organization over 30 years of clinical experience in internal medicine,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. “At a time of such great excitement and expansion within the company, we are fortunate to have Murray’s passion and commitment to clinical excellence to help navigate the ever-changing health care landscape in relation to the future of MJH Life Sciences™.”

Murray received his medical degree from Far Eastern University Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Institute of Medicine in the Philippines. Shortly after medical school, Murray attended Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, where he served as a resident and chief resident in internal medicine. Throughout his career, he has held a variety of prestigious positions, including university physician of Princeton University and president of the New Jersey Medical Society Physicians Health Committee.

“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to serve as CMO of MJH Life Sciences™,” Murray stated. “MJH Life Sciences™ is committed to delivering trusted health care and scientific news to help medical professionals best serve their patients, and I hope to be a valued resource the company can rely on.”

Year after year, Murray has been recognized as a top American internist by U.S. News & World Report and a top New York Metro Area Doctor by Castle Connolly. Murray is also one of Inside Jersey’s excellent physicians and has received multiple Patients’ Choice Awards over the past five years for his commitment to improving patient care.

In addition to his new role, Murray currently serves as a clinical assistant professor of medicine at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He is also a senior attending physician in the department of medicine at Penn Medicine Princeton Health.

MJH Life Sciences™

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH Life Sciences combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005690/en/