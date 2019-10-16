Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MJH Life Sciences :™ Appoints Simon Douglas Murray as Chief Medical Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 12:06pm EDT

MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, has appointed Simon Douglas Murray, M.D., as chief medical officer (CMO). In his new role, Murray will help assess the quality of existing programs and look for novel areas of interest to help health care providers become more efficient and knowledgeable.

“Murray brings to the organization over 30 years of clinical experience in internal medicine,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. “At a time of such great excitement and expansion within the company, we are fortunate to have Murray’s passion and commitment to clinical excellence to help navigate the ever-changing health care landscape in relation to the future of MJH Life Sciences™.”

Murray received his medical degree from Far Eastern University Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Institute of Medicine in the Philippines. Shortly after medical school, Murray attended Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, where he served as a resident and chief resident in internal medicine. Throughout his career, he has held a variety of prestigious positions, including university physician of Princeton University and president of the New Jersey Medical Society Physicians Health Committee.

“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to serve as CMO of MJH Life Sciences™,” Murray stated. “MJH Life Sciences™ is committed to delivering trusted health care and scientific news to help medical professionals best serve their patients, and I hope to be a valued resource the company can rely on.”

Year after year, Murray has been recognized as a top American internist by U.S. News & World Report and a top New York Metro Area Doctor by Castle Connolly. Murray is also one of Inside Jersey’s excellent physicians and has received multiple Patients’ Choice Awards over the past five years for his commitment to improving patient care.

In addition to his new role, Murray currently serves as a clinical assistant professor of medicine at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He is also a senior attending physician in the department of medicine at Penn Medicine Princeton Health.

MJH Life Sciences™

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH Life Sciences combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. to Parsley Energy, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
GL
12:31pCENTURY ALUMINUM : Sets Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement
AQ
12:30pXiaomi says widening India product range to shed budget image
RE
12:30pApplied Systems Announces Latest Innovation across Digital Agency Portfolio
GL
12:30pThe paley center for media to preview investigation discovery's in memoriam
GL
12:30pMedia Access Awards Releases Best Practices Guide to Employing Writers With Disabilities
GL
12:29pFundbox Founder Honored For The Third Year by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship
GL
12:28pGECINA : Finalizes the Sale of the Pointe Metro 2 Building in Gennevilliers
BU
12:24pGlobal Industrial Gases Market 2019-2023| 7% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years| Technavio
BU
12:24pILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : 's Ben Brockschmidt Awarded Friend of Infrastructure Award
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
3ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
4Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
5Factbox - How are businesses preparing for a 'no-deal Brexit'?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group