MJH Life Sciences :™ Brands Partner with VisualDx to Enhance Diagnostic Accuracy

The award-winning diagnostic clinical decision support system is designed to improve patient safety and educate specialists in the field of endocrinology, cardiology and rheumatology

MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, is connecting a few of its specialty care brands with VisualDx, a web-based diagnostic clinical decision support system proven to enhance diagnostic accuracy, aid therapeutic decisions and improve patient safety.

Endocrinology Network, Practical Cardiology and Rheumatology Network are partnering with VisualDx to provide readers with peer-reviewed visual clinical quizzes, called Image IQs. These readers will also be provided an exclusive discount to a VisualDx subscription.

“These quizzes are important to our readers because while some rheumatic conditions are known to be associated with skin manifestations, it is not as well known that cardiology and endocrinology conditions can sometimes manifest as skin conditions,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences™. “VisualDx is a fantastic tool for health care workers who want a curated, peer-reviewed approach to deliver quality patient care.”

VisualDx uses the knowledge and resources of physician editors, as well as medical librarians, software engineers, and imaging specialists to empower medical professionals to make better medical decisions. With a commitment to innovation, VisualDx continues to press the frontier of digital health with products proven to enhance diagnostic accuracy.

MJH Life Sciences™ specialty care brands are dedicated to improving patient experience and providing healthcare professionals with the latest information and advances. To learn more, click here.

About MJH Life Sciences™

MJH is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

About VisualDx

VisualDx is an award-winning diagnostic clinical decision support system that has become the standard medical professional resource at more than 50% of U.S. medical schools and more than 2,300 hospitals and clinics worldwide. VisualDx combines problem oriented clinical search with the world's best curated medical image library, plus medical knowledge from experts and sophisticated machine learning algorithms to help with differential diagnosis, variation, treatment, and patient communication. Our mission is to improve healthcare decision-making and reduce diagnostic errors. http://www.visualdx.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005815/en/