MJH Life Sciences :™ Continues Moving All Live Events to Virtual Through First Quarter of 2021

08/12/2020 | 01:28pm EDT

Industry giant will continue to leverage its proprietary online virtual platform and technology through at least March 2021

MJH Life Sciences confirmed today that all conferences, satellite symposia, award programs and educational programming produced by the privately owned health care media company will take place in virtual format through March 2021.

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, MJH Life Sciences has adapted existing events and developed new programs to provide timely, critical health care information and education wherever clinicians are.

“Because of our state-of-the-art in-house studio and technology platforms, we were able to pivot successfully to virtual programming right from the start of the COVID-19 lockdown,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president, and CEO of MJH Life Sciences. “Events and education are key pillars of how we deliver on our mission to help health care professionals improve quality of life. So, we have taken great care to ensure we are delivering the greatest value, content, and accessibility, all while remaining comfortable and safe. The further upside of our decision is that even more people will be able to experience our events and continuing education without having to decide whether travel is safe enough for them – plus it will help us deliver value to and continue to build our growing global presence.”

Since March, MJH has hosted more than 600 virtual events in various formats, with a combined attendance of over 200,000 health care professionals. Most recently, MJH produced the widely attended and highly rated “COVID-19: A Race for a Vaccine” webinar to help provide clarity and insight about current clinical trials and to address questions regarding distribution of potential COVID-19 vaccines.

The experience gained and lessons learned from producing hundreds of virtual events over the past 4+ months have resulted in knowledge and understanding that will help MJH continue to optimize and perfects its future events. Upcoming large-scale virtual events include Fetch dvm360® Conference, Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute’s 26th Annual National Conference, Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium (CFS®), Miami Breast Cancer Conference®, and PTCE’s legacy Directions in Oncology Pharmacy and Directions in Pharmacy® spring conference series.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH Life Sciences combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
